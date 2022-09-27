Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $286.43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $286,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $235.20 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

