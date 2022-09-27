Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

