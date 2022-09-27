Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $505,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

