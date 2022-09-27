Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

