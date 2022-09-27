Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.90 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

