Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.37 and a 12 month high of $753.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.45 and a 200-day moving average of $474.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

