Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.37 and a fifty-two week high of $753.69. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

