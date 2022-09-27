Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

