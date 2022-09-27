Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 654 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $235.20 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.



