CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

