Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $11,284,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Comerica Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

