Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ED opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.