Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.90 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.