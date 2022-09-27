Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

