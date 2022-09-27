Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 58 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.57 and a 200-day moving average of $513.25. The company has a market cap of $475.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

