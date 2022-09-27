Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 207,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Visa by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,030,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,213,000 after acquiring an additional 127,122 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 176,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.90 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

