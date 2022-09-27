Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

