Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.32. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

