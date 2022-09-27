Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.