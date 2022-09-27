Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

