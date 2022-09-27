Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

