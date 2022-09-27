Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

