Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

