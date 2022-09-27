Ern LLC Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ern LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Ern LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $235.20 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

