Ern LLC Takes $903,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ern LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,209,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,442,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

