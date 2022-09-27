Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

