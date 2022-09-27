Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

