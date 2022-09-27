Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 115,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 690,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

