Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.4% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

