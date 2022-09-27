FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.54.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

