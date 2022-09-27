Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stake Cut by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

