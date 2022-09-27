Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 5,229 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

