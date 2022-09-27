First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

