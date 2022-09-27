Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

JPM stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

