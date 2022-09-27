Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $159,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.90 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

