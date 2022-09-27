Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,233,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.