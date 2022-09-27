Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 60,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

DIS opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

