Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

