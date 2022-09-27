Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

