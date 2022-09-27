Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121,717 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

