Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

