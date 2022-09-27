Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

NVS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.