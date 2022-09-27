Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average is $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

