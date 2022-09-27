Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

