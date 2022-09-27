Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 314,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.