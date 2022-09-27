Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

