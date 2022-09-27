Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $287,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 201,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 86,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS GCOW opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

