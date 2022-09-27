Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,107 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Price Performance

VMW stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

