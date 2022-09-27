Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 9,554 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.
