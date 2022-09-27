Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 647,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

